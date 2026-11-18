US President Donald Trump reunites with former Philippine first lady Imelda Marcos at the presidential palace in Manila during his state visit after the ASEAN Summit on Nov 18.

MANILA – More than three decades ago, Donald Trump and Imelda Marcos partied in the same elite social circles in New York – he was then an ambitious property tycoon, she the flamboyant former first lady of a fallen Philippine dictator.

On Nov 18, their paths crossed again, this time at the Malacanang Palace in Manila, where the two families’ fortunes in politics and business have converged in ways nether could have imagined back then.

Trump, now in his second term as US president, met Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr – Imelda’s only son and the namesake of her late husband, Ferdinand Marcos Sr – at a banquet before flying to Shenzhen, China, for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

Shortly after the state banquet held in Trump’s honour on Nov 18, the 97-year-old former first lady, seated in a wheelchair and dressed in all-pink ensemble, greeted the American leader.

“Welcome to the Philippines,” she told Trump, 80, who remarked that she had “always been the most beautiful”.

Much of their subsequent conversation was inaudible, but Imelda was seen handing Trump a gift in a video posted by Margo Martin, special assistant to the US President and his communications adviser.

In another video, Trump was heard telling Imelda, “We love you,” gently patting her arm and clasping her hands, which she had pressed together in a gesture of thanks. The former first lady then blew him a kiss as he made his way out of the presidential palace alongside Marcos Jr.

The night before already offered glimpses of Trump’s fondness for the Marcos family, whose return to the pinnacle of Philippine politics came with the election of Marcos Jr in 2022.

Among those who welcomed Trump on the tarmac upon his arrival in Manila on Nov 17 was the Marcos Jr’s eldest son, Congressman Sandro Marcos, 32.

The two shook hands and briefly exchanged words. They were seen chatting again shortly before the special ASEAN-US summit got underway that evening.

In his opening remarks, Trump took a moment to reminisce about his ties with the Philippine president’s parents.

“It’s a true pleasure to be back in the Philippines. I’ve been here numerous times and I just don’t want to date myself, but I knew your parents very well, and they were great,” Trump said.



“You have very good genetics, I can tell you that.”



It was a remark characteristic of the American leader, who in previous interviews has described himself as a believer in genetics, comparing inherited abilities to the breeding of champion racehorses.

An old friendship

Trump’s acquaintance with Imelda dates back to their days mingling with New York’s rich and famous.



As first lady from 1965 to 1986, Imelda wielded immense political influence, travelling the world to meet heads of state, cultivating friendships with celebrities and acquiring expensive artwork, jewellery and property.



Her extravagance stood in stark contrast to the poverty and human rights abuses that marked her husband Ferdinand Marcos Sr’s authoritarian rule.



Even after the Marcoses were driven into exile in Hawaii following the bloodless 1986 People Power Revolution, Imelda remained a familiar face in New York’s high society.



An archival photograph taken on Jan 7, 1991, shows her attending the 80th birthday party of American comedian Joey Adams at New York’s Helmsley Hotel, alongside Trump and his future second wife, Marla Maples.



It was the same year that Imelda would return to the Philippines to face criminal charges and begin rebuilding her family’s political fortunes.



She would go on to serve four terms in the Philippine House of Representatives, while her children pursued political careers of their own.



In 2018, she was convicted of seven counts of graft involving Swiss foundations established during her husband’s presidency, but has remained free on bail.



The Marcoses and Trump also share an unusual connection in Manhattan’s property market.



Among the New York properties acquired by the Marcoses during their time in power was the skyscraper at 40 Wall Street, which Trump took over under a lease in 1995. It is now known as the Trump Building.

The personal side of diplomacy

For Marcos Jr, his mother’s friendship with Trump has become a point of personal connection with an American president known for his transactional approach to foreign relations.



When Marcos called Trump in November 2024 to congratulate him on his election victory, one of the things the American leader wanted to know was how Imelda was doing.

The Philippine President also carried a personal note from his mother when he visited the White House in July 2025.



Philippine Ambassador to Washington Jose Manuel Romualdez has previously said that the longstanding personal ties give Manila an advantage in its dealings with Trump, who places considerable importance on his relationships with fellow world leaders.

Yet Trump skipped the three-day ASEAN Summit and Related Summits, arriving in Manila just minutes before the closing ceremony was due to begin on Nov 17.

Marcos later told reporters that he had asked his fellow ASEAN leaders to stay a few hours longer for a special ASEAN-US summit to accommodate Trump.

The Philippines remains one of Washington’s strongest allies in South-east Asia, with ties expanding beyond their decades-old mutual defence treaty as the US seeks to counter China’s growing influence in the Indo-Pacific region.

Manila has also joined Pax Silica, a US-led initiative to secure global technology supply chains, with plans to establish a 4,000-acre industrial hub north of the Philippine capital focusing on semiconductors, critical minerals and advanced manufacturing.

Trump’s visit and Manila’s participation in Pax Silica have sparked protests across Manila, some of which results in violent clashes between demonstrators and the police.