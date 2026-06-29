Almost one death a week on Causeway; Bill tabled to shield Malaysian cross-border workers

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Data shows that nearly one cross-border commuter dies in a traffic accident every week.

KUALA LUMPUR – Approximately 480,000 Malaysians commute daily between Johor and Singapore for work, facing high-risk travel conditions that result in nearly one traffic fatality every week.

To address this, Malaysia’s Ministry of Human Resources plans to table a Bill in Parliament in July to include a “Commuter Scheme” in the Self-Employment Social Security Act to bring these cross-border workers under the national safety net.

The amendment is designed to eliminate the “no man’s land” on the Johor-Singapore Causeway, where jurisdictional gaps frequently leave victims of accidents completely unprotected by standard domestic or foreign insurance policies, said Edmund Cheong, deputy chief executive for strategy and corporate affairs of the Social Security Organisation (SOCSO).

The Bill amendment will introduce a specialised self-contribution system, allowing cross-border Malaysians to fund their own coverage, ensuring full protection across both countries and the transit zones connecting them.

In an exclusive interview with Sin Chew Daily, Cheong pointed out that the greatest dilemma faced by cross-border workers is not a total lack of insurance, but rather the reality that even if they buy insurance, they may still end up unprotected due to jurisdictional gaps.

“At this stage, if they buy insurance in Malaysia but meet with an accident in Singapore, they cannot claim. If they buy insurance in Singapore but meet with an accident back in Malaysia, they also cannot claim.

“Worst of all, even if they buy insurance in both Malaysia and Singapore, if an accident happens right on the Johor-Singapore Causeway – which becomes a ‘no man’s land’ – who handles it?” he asked.

He cited data showing that nearly one cross-border commuter dies in a traffic accident every week.

In other words, about 52 Malaysians lose their lives in the Johor-Singapore Causeway area every year.

He revealed that SOSCO will design a self-contribution system for these workers, ensuring they are protected whether they are in Singapore, Malaysia, or on the Causeway itself.

The first phase will focus primarily on employment-related accident coverage, with plans to gradually expand into a more comprehensive social security network in the future.

“SOSCO cannot directly mandate Singaporean companies or employers to cooperate with us, so we must design a scheme where the workers contribute voluntarily,” Cheong said.

“We are prioritising the most urgent issue first. Because this scheme is very new and the biggest risk remains commuting and workplace accidents, we must address this portion first,” he said.

He added that the authorities are currently actively pushing the relevant groundwork forward, with the ultimate goal of realising the vision: “SOSCO protects everyone”. SIN CHEW DAILY/ASIA NEWS NETWORK