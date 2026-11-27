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Almost one case of elephant-human conflict reported in Johor every day

The state government has allocated RM600,000 (S$187,902) in 2025 and 2026 to strengthen efforts to capture and relocate wild elephants from conflict hotspots.

ISKANDAR PUTERI – Almost one case of elephant-human conflict is being reported in Johor every day with Kota Tinggi recording the highest number of complaints.

Johor health and environment committee chairman Ling Tian Soon told the state assembly that 291 cases have been reported from January to October in 2026 .

“Data from the state Wildlife and National Parks Department (Perhilitan) showed Kota Tinggi topped the list with 144 complaints, followed by Mersing (60), Kluang (53), Segamat (31), Batu Pahat (two) and Johor Bahru (one).

“To tackle this issue, Perhilitan has carried out integrated elephant translocation operations with 23 wild elephants captured and relocated last year,” he said in response to a question from politician Tan Chong on Nov 26 .

Ling said the state government has also allocated RM600,000 (S$187,902) in 2025 and 2026 to strengthen efforts to capture and relocate wild elephants from conflict hotspots.

The state has also secured Federal Government approval under the 13th Malaysia Plan’s Second Rolling Plan for a pilot project to build physical barriers, known as ele-fences, at critical human-elephant conflict areas, he added.

The project, a collaboration between Perhilitan and Universiti Teknologi Petronas, would cover an estimated 30km to 67km stretch along the Bekok-Labis-Juasih Dam route.

Ling also said phase two of the upgrading works at the Johor Elephant Sanctuary has reached 82% completion as of October with the project targeted for completion in the first quarter of 2027 .

He noted that the sanctuary plays a role in elephant conservation, habitat management and supporting operations to capture and relocate elephants involved in conflicts with communities.

“On habitat management, about 10 plantations across Johor have joined the Elephant Food Bank initiative through corporate social responsibility programmes, providing alternative food sources across a combined area of 19.7ha.

“The state is also planning a RM46.6mil Wild Elephant Population Mitigation and Management Programme under the 13th Malaysia Plan, covering physical barriers, elephant translocation operations, additional operational assets and the development of Elephant Food Bank,” he said.

“Through these measures, the state government aims to reduce human-elephant conflict complaints by more than 50% in selected target areas and cut crop losses by more than 40% by 2035,” he added. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK