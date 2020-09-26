Malaysia PM Muhyiddin's alliance wins Sabah polls: Unofficial results

Sabah Barisan Nasional chief Bung Moktar Radin (in white) declared that Gabungan Rakyat Sabah has garnered the simple majority of 37 to form the next state government.
The Gabungan Rakyat Sabah alliance has won the minimum 37 state assembly seats required to form the next state government.
Malaysia Correspondent
KOTA KINABALU - Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin's alliance has won the Sabah state elections on Saturday (Sept 26), according to unofficial results.

In a boost to his leadership, his Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) alliance has won the minimum 37 state assembly seats required to form the next state government.

The state has a total of 73 constituencies.

The victory could strengthen Tan Sri Muhyiddin's bid to defend his premiership amid an attempt by opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim to form the next federal government.

Tan Sri Muhyiddin has said that national snap polls could be called soon if GRS were to win in Sabah.

Malaysia’s general election is due only in 2023, but has been widely speculated to be called within the next few months.

The Sabah victory is a boost for the  premier, after Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on Wednesday (Sept 23) dropped a bombshell by saying that  he has  majority support from federal MPs to form the next government.

Mr Anwar had also claimed in the news conference in Kuala Lumpur that the Muhyiddin government, which came to power seven months ago,  has “collapsed”.

Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin,  secretary general of Perikatan Nasional (PN), Mr Muhyiddin’s ruling coalition, said on Saturday that based on the unofficial results in Sabah, GRS “will take over the state”.

The victory meant that GRS - consisting of PN, Barisan Nasional (BN), Parti Bersatu Sabah and several other Sabah-based  parties - has  snatched away the state government from a rival alliance led by Parti Warisan Sabah.

 
 

Unofficial results showed the Warisan alliance has won 20 seats, and three other wards were won by other factions.

GRS managed to come out victorious despite its various members contesting against one another  in 17 of the 73 wards.

But it remained unclear over who will become the GRS chief minister, as both PN and BN had touted their own  candidates for the post during the 14-day campaigning.

Voter turnout was  just over 60 per cent of the nearly 1.1 million voters in Malaysia’s second biggest state after Sarawak.

The lower turnout was  contributed by concerns of a surge in Covid-19 cases in  Sabah in recent weeks. The state now has  730 active Covid-19 cases.

In 2018, voter turnout was 77 per cent.

