Allegedly drunk motorcyclist crashes into two Kuala Lumpur Marathon runners

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KUALA LUMPUR – A motorcyclist ignored a police officer’s order to stop and crashed into two runners taking part in the Standard Chartered Kuala Lumpur Marathon 2026.

The accident occurred at about 6.15am on Oct 3 on Jalan Munshi Abdullah, involving a 21-year-old motorcyclist, his 19-year-old pillion rider and two participants.

Kuala Lumpur traffic investigation and enforcement department chief Mohd Zamzuri Mohd Isa said preliminary investigations found that the motorcyclist had entered a road section closed off with traffic cones.

“He was ordered to stop by police personnel manning the road closure but fled against the flow of traffic before hitting the two runners,” he said in a statement.

One victim, a 50-year-old woman, suffered neck injuries and is receiving treatment at Prince Court Medical Centre.

The other victim, a 41-year-old man, sustained injuries to his right knee and hand.

Both were taking part in the 10km event which flagged off at 6am at Dataran Merdeka. The half marathon and full marathon are scheduled for Oct 4.

Assistant commissioner Mohd Zamzuri said an initial alcohol screening on the motorcyclist returned a positive result, with an excess blood alcohol reading of 164mg/100ml.

Both the motorcyclist and pillion rider were taken to Kuala Lumpur Hospital to obtain blood and urine samples for further investigation.

The motorcyclist was remanded for three days till Oct 5, while his pillion rider was remanded for two days until Oct 4. Both are being held at the Dang Wangi police station lock-up. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK