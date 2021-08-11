Alleged plot against Myanmar's UN envoy not linked to country: Ministry

YANGON • Myanmar's Foreign Ministry said an alleged plot in New York against its United Nations ambassador Kyaw Moe Tun, an opponent of the ruling junta, had nothing to do with the country and was a US domestic case.

It was the military government's first statement since the arrest of two Myanmar citizens in connection with the alleged plot. It rejected comments made in condemnation by the US ambassador to the UN, Ms Linda Thomas-Greenfield.

"The event is a domestic case in the United States. Judgment must be made in the United States according to US law. It has nothing to do with Myanmar," said the statement, read on state broadcaster MRTV on Monday.

Reuters was unable to reach a junta spokesman for further reaction to the alleged plot.

Two Myanmar citizens have been arrested in New York state for plotting with an arms dealer in Thailand - which sells weapons to Myanmar's military - to kill or injure Myanmar's UN ambassador, the US authorities said last Friday.

Last Saturday, Ms Thomas-Greenfield said the plot fitted a "disturbing pattern" of authoritarian leaders and their supporters seeking to persecute opponents around the world. She said the US stood in solidarity with Mr Kyaw Moe Tun and commended him for "remarkable courage and bravery".

"Myanmar strongly rejects the statement of US permanent representative to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield," the Foreign Ministry said.

It added that Mr Kyaw Moe Tun had been dismissed from his post as Myanmar's UN ambassador and currently faced an arrest warrant for treason because he had voiced support for an underground National Unity Government.

Despite the junta's protests, Mr Kyaw Moe Tun has continued to serve at the UN, representing the elected civilian government that was overthrown by the military in February.

REUTERS