All VTL, Langkawi bubble travellers to undergo daily Covid-19 tests

Travellers arrive at Kuala Lumpur International Airport under the Malaysia-Singapore Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) programme.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
  • Published
    6 min ago

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysia's Health Ministry has announced that all incoming travellers via the Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) and those travelling to Langkawi under its travel bubble must undergo daily Covid-19 tests after arrival.

It is a preemptive measure taken in light of the new highly infectious Omicron coronavirus variant, said Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

"Travellers from the United Kingdom, United States, Australia, France and Norway on home quarantine will need to wear a digital tracking device (throughout the entire home quarantine period)," he said in a tweet, on Tuesday (Dec 7).

The move follows detection of the Omicron coronavirus variant in Malaysia.

On Friday, Mr Khairy had said that travellers from high-risk countries listed by the government under home monitoring will be subjected to enhanced surveillance.

He said this was to ensure compliance with home quarantine.

The Omicron variant was detected on Thursday in Ipoh, in a 19-year-old South African private university student who had arrived from South Africa via Singapore on Nov 19.

 

