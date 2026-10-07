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All schools in Johor to shut on Oct 8 and 9 as air quality deteriorates due to haze

Johor is shutting all schools for two days, with haze blanketing much of the state.

JOHOR BAHRU – All schools in Johor will be closed on Oct 8 and 9 due to the worsening haze and deteriorating air quality across the state.

Johor education and information committee chairman Muhammad Naqib Md Ghazali said the decision was made following the directive of Johor Regent Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim as a precautionary measure to safeguard the health and safety of students.

The Panti assemblyman added that the state government understood that the closure could affect parents and guardians who still had to work.

“Therefore, the cooperation and consideration of employers is greatly appreciated in providing appropriate flexibility to affected parents, including reasonable work arrangements according to the suitability of their respective organisations,” he said in a statement on Oct 7.

Muhammad Naqib said schools involved in the Year Four Learning Matrix (MPT4) or any other assessments would postpone the exercises.

“The assessments will be rescheduled subject to the decisions of the Johor Education Department and relevant parties,” he said.

He added that home-based teaching and learning (PdPR) would be conducted during the two-day closure to ensure students could continue their lessons.

Muhammad Naqib said the state government and agencies would continue monitoring the air pollutant index readings.

“While this decision may require some adjustment from everyone, under the current circumstances, the safety and health of Johor’s children must be our shared priority,” he said.

He also urged parents and guardians to monitor their children’s health, reduce outdoor activities and ensure they drink enough water.

“Seek immediate medical attention if they experience symptoms such as coughing, sore throat or breathing difficulties,” he said.

Muhammad Naqib expressed hope that the haze situation would improve soon, and thanked all parties for their cooperation in safeguarding the safety and well-being of children in Johor. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK