All Malaysia's borders set to be opened: Tourism minister

JOHOR BARU • All of Malaysia's international checkpoints will be open as the country is moving towards reopening its borders, said Tourism and Culture Minister Nancy Shukri.

She said that this would include Malaysia's land border with Singapore and added that Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob would be making the official announcement on the border reopening soon.

"The Tourism and Culture Ministry is well prepared and always ready to welcome back foreign tourists into Malaysia," said Datuk Seri Nancy yesterday. "All of the country's borders will be open, including the land borders such as the Causeway."

Immigration director-general Khairul Dzaimee Daud said all auto gates at international entry points have been reactivated in preparation for the reopening of borders. Immigration officers at international entry points who were previously sent to temporary depots during the pandemic period had been recalled, he was quoted as saying by national news agency Bernama.

The auto gates were reactivated on Saturday.

The department, said Datuk Seri Khairul Dzaimee, expected an increase in the entry of foreign tourists, adding that control would be tightened to ensure there was no abuse of the social visit passes or overstaying.

"They (tourists) must submit proof that they have a place to stay in Malaysia, sufficient amount of money and a travel itinerary," he said.

On Saturday, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri confirmed that the country's borders will be reopened soon. He said this would enable people who have not met each other for some time to be together during Hari Raya Aidilfitri in May.

Mr Ismail Sabri added that to enable travel to and from Malaysia with Brunei and Thailand, the government was in the process of implementing the land Vaccinated Travel Lane with these two countries.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK