All leaders of G-20 nations likely to attend Nov summit in Bali, says host Indonesia

JAKARTA - Indonesia, which holds the Group of 20 (G-20) presidency this year, is anticipating that all leaders of member countries will participate in the November summit, Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said on Thursday.

So far, no countries have confirmed their absence, Indonesia's G-20 co-sherpa Dian Triansyah Djani said. But he added that like in any other summit, attendance confirmation comes "at the last minute".

The meeting of heads of state and government will be held at the resort island of Bali on Nov 15 and 16.

Speculation has swirled over whether Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend the summit in person in light of Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine.

The Kremlin on Wednesday had been non-committal regarding Mr Putin's attendance.

"A large number of international forums are planned for November," the president's foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov was quoted as saying by Reuters.

"There is still a lot of time before the G-20, as well as before other forums - we'll wait and see," he added.

Earlier in August, Indonesian President Joko Widodo told Bloomberg that both Mr Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping had confirmed their attendance for the summit.

As G-20 president, Mr Widodo, who had travelled to Moscow on June 30 to deliver his invitation to the summit to Mr Putin in person, has also invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Ukraine is not a member of the G-20.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said a meeting between Mr Putin and United States President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the G-20 summit would be considered if it is proposed, Russian news agency Tass reported on Tuesday.

Asked if he would meet Mr Putin at the G-20 summit, Mr Biden told CNN on Wednesday: "I think he's committed war crimes. And so I don't, I don't see any rationale to meet with him now."

As the host, Indonesia has also been under pressure from some member countries to exclude Moscow.

However, the G-20 president has resisted such calls and stepped up its diplomatic campaign with all members.