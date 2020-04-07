All KL districts now high infections zones

PETALING JAYA • All four health districts in the federal territory of Kuala Lumpur have now been classified as Covid-19 "red zones", with Cheras district being the latest addition after it recorded 44 cases.

The other Kuala Lumpur districts as classified by the Health Ministry are already red zones with big clusters of infections - Lembah Pantai with 376 confirmed cases, Kepong with 112 and Titiwangsa with 90.

A district is categorised as a red zone area once it has recorded more than 40 Covid-19 cases, with the authorities then putting it under stricter enforcement during the movement control order (MCO). The 28-day MCO runs from March 18 to April 14.

The spread of the red zones to all areas in Kuala Lumpur - Malaysia's most densely populated districts - has led to speculation that the fight against Covid-19 is going to take even longer, with more stringent measures in place.

Federal Territories Minister Annuar Musa hinted in a tweet yesterday that it would be a "long battle" to break the virus chain.

"The Health Ministry has given us the impression that we need to be prepared to make a 'longer sacrifice' in an effort to break the Covid-19 transmission chain," Tan Sri Annuar said. "We believe the standard operating procedure and detailed guidance will be released soon."

The Health Ministry said the total number of red zones in the country as of yesterday was 18, including the four KL zones.

These 18 zones accounted for 2,453, or 67 per cent of the total cumulative cases in the country on Sunday.

Malaysia yesterday reported a cumulative total of 3,793 infections, with 62 deaths.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK