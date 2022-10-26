All 30 people trapped in Perak cave by floods have been rescued

IPOH - All 30 people who were trapped inside a cave in Malaysia’s Perak state on Wednesday after its entrance was blocked by floodwaters, have been rescued.

A Perak and Fire Rescue Department spokesman said the victims managed to exit the Gua Tempurung cave at around 5.45pm.

The victims, who were filming in the cave, were trapped at the back of the cave after the entrance was flooded following heavy rains in the area.

“All were unharmed. Rescue personnel brought out 10 people first and the rest were brought out by their own production crew.

“The operation ended at about 6.50pm,” the spokesman said.

Kampar district police chief Superintendent Mohamad Nazri Daud had earlier said that water levels began to rise around Gua Tempurung at about 3pm on Wednesday.

The cave is a local tourist attraction. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK