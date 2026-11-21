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All 146 Air Niugini plane passengers and crew safe after an emergency landing in Philippines

Passengers and rescuers gather beside an Air Niugini plane after it made an emergency landing at the Davao International Airport on Nov 21.

MANILA, Philippines – An Air Niugini plane carrying 146 passengers and crew from Hong Kong to Papua New Guinea safely made an emergency landing on Nov 21 in a southern Philippine city due to an indication of a possible engine fire, Philippine aviation officials said.

There were no reports of injuries among the 137 passengers and nine crew members, who disembarked through emergency slides of the Boeing 767-383ER after it diverted from its route and landed at the Davao International Airport, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines said.

The pilots reported that they detected, through an indicator, possible sparks or fire in the right engine.

They undertook safety procedures and requested to make an unscheduled landing in Davao shortly after midnight, Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines spokesperson Eric Apolonio said without elaborating, adding that an investigation will include the accounts of the pilots.

The passengers and crew were taken to the airport terminal and provided assistance and hotel accommodation.

There were no immediate reports of damage to the plane.

The Davao airport was closed to other flights to allow emergency response, causing two incoming domestic flights to be canceled.

It was reopened later after safety checks were completed on the main runway, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines. AP