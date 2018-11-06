Airline's operations under review: Ministry

JAKARTA • The Indonesian authorities are conducting a review of Lion Air's operations, the Transport Ministry said yesterday, as the search for the main wreckage and cockpit voice recorder of the crashed Boeing jet continues into its seventh day.

The "special audit" will cover the standard operating procedures of the airline, the flight crew's qualifications and coordination with industry stakeholders, the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry is coordinating with institutions such as the European Union, the International Civil Aviation Organisation and the US Federal Aviation Administration, and corrective steps will be taken on the basis of the review, it said.

Indonesia has intensified an inspection of all aircraft in service, with President Joko Widodo asking airlines to accord the highest priority to passenger safety after Lion Air's Flight JT610, a Boeing 737 Max 8 jet, plunged into the Java Sea off Jakarta on Oct 29.

The government has already ordered a review of Lion Air's repair and maintenance unit and suspended several managers as it emerged that the ill-fated jet had reported some technical issues a day before the crash.

Transport Minister Budi Karya Sumadi said the ministry is coordinating with the airport authorities, navigation operators and airlines, among others, to ensure airworthiness at all airports in Indonesia is well-maintained.

A week-long search involving dozens of ships and hundreds of specialists has yet to find the plane's main wreckage and the cockpit voice recorder that is key to unravelling the mystery.

While the National Search and Rescue Agency last Saturday said its divers had spotted the main body of the plane, its chief M. Syaugi later said the images spotted were only the skin of the aircraft on the seabed.

Indonesian search crews have recovered a flight data recorder, both the engines, a part of the landing gear, body parts of victims and personal belongings since the flight carrying 189 people plummeted into the sea.

While it may take days or weeks before definitive information emerges on the crash, Lion Air has said the plane had some problems with sensors used to calculate height and speed on its previous flight. The issue was checked by maintenance workers overnight before the plane was cleared for the ill-fated flight, the airline said. It is too early to determine what led to the disaster, said Mr Rusdi Kirana, the carrier's owner.

Indonesia's domestic airline market has boomed in recent years to become the fifth-largest in the world. Local air traffic more than tripled between 2005 and 2017 to 97 million people, according to the Centre for Aviation, and is dominated by flag carrier Garuda Indonesia and Lion Air Group.

Carriers have struggled with safety issues, partly as a result of the pace of that expansion, as well as issues intrinsic to a region of mountainous terrain, equatorial thunderstorms and often underdeveloped aviation infrastructure.

BLOOMBERG