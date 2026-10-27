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Airfares to and from Philippines could rise as fuel surcharge increases in November

Fuel surcharge for Nov 1 to Nov 15 was raised a notch up from Level 16 to 17 in second half of October.

MANILA – Travellers flying in and out of the Philippines in early November may need to pay more for tickets, as airlines will raise the allowable fuel surcharge to its highest level since May.

In an advisory on Oct 27 , the Civil Aeronautics Board raised the fuel surcharge for Nov 1 to Nov 15 up one notch from Level 16 to Level 17 during the second half of October.

At Level 17, airlines may collect between 559 pesos (S$11.17) and 1,635 pesos per passenger for domestic flights and between 1,846.10 pesos and 13,726.58 pesos for international flights.

These are higher than the rates under Level 16, when surcharges ranged from 525 pesos to 1,535 pesos for domestic flights and from 1,733.76 pesos to 12,891.29 pesos for international flights.

Airlines add fuel surcharges to base fares to offset fluctuations in fuel prices. PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER/ASIA NEWS NETWORK