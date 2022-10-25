Air strikes during Myanmar concert kills at least 80: Media, opposition

KACHIN - Air strikes have killed at least 80 people at a concert in Myanmar held by an ethnic minority group in conflict with the ruling military, opposition groups and media said on Monday, in an attack condemned by the United Nations and Western embassies.

Popular Burmese singer Aurali Lahpai was performing onstage in northern Myanmar on Sunday evening when three military jets flew overhead and bombed the outdoor concert.

One bomb struck near the main stage, witnesses said, killing Aurali and several other performers in the middle of a song, besides dozens of other people.

The air strikes, which targeted the territory of ethnic Kachin rebels, were the deadliest aerial attack mounted by Myanmar’s military regime since it seized power in a coup last year, and have prompted renewed calls for a global arms embargo against the junta, as well as tougher banking sanctions and a ban on aviation fuel sales.

“They were targeting civilians, not the enemy,” said Colonel Naw Bu, a spokesman for the Kachin Independence Organisation, which has long sought autonomy for Myanmar’s northernmost Kachin state. “This is an evil act and this is a war crime. We are grieving over the deaths of our people.”

A major in the Kachin Independence Army – the armed wing of the Kachin Independence Organisation – and other high-ranking officers were among those killed, said Col Naw Bu, who also serves as spokesman for the rebel army.

The concert was held in the village of A Nang Pa to celebrate the 62nd anniversary of the founding of the Kachin Independence Organisation, which has been fighting the Myanmar military for years.

Since the coup, it has joined with pro-democracy forces in their efforts and has been helping to train soldiers from the People’s Defence Force, an armed resistance group formed after the military seized power in February 2021.

Myanmar’s military defended the air strikes as a justified response to attacks in the area.

In a statement released early on Tuesday, the junta said that the site of the bombing was a Kachin army base, not a concert venue, and that it had acted in accordance with its rules of engagement, which it said were derived from four Geneva Conventions.

It also said that widespread reports of civilian deaths, including the deaths of the performers, were “rumours based on fake news, false news and extorted news”.

“As security forces, they are responsible for fighting insurgents, which is essential for regional peace and stability,” the military said in a statement posted on a military website.

It cited recent attacks on its forces by combined units of the Kachin Independence Army and the People’s Defence Force, including numerous assaults on police posts and at least 11 troop ambushes.

Myanmar’s military, which had shared power with a civilian government for a decade, seized control in a coup on Feb 1, 2021, and has waged a brutal crackdown on opponents ever since. At least 2,388 civilians have been killed and nearly 16,000 arrested, according to rights groups.