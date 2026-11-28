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The bomb struck a wedding house where preparations were being made for two displaced people to marry.

DEMOSO, Myanmar - A Myanmar military air strike hit a wedding house in a conflict area on Nov 28, a witness said, with images showing at least six dead and the man putting the toll as high as 17.

Videos taken by one witness – which AFP was not able to independently verify – showed bloodied victims being taken away for treatment after the strike in a village in Moe Bye, an area on the borders of Shan and Karenni states with large numbers of internally displaced people.

The leader of a rescue organisation put the toll at 21, including five children.

Myanmar has been in the throes of civil war since a coup deposed Aung San Suu Kyi’s elected government in 2021, and monitoring group ACLED says more than 100,000 people have been killed on all sides.

While the military controls Moe Bye town, opposition forces operate in villages and rural areas outside it.

“I heard the sound of aircraft flying nearby, but I thought they would not bomb our area,” the witness, who asked not to be identified, told AFP.

He went into his house, and “then I heard a bomb blast and saw lots of smoke where the airstrike hit”, he said.

The bomb struck a wedding house where preparations were being made for two displaced people to marry, he said.

He rushed to the scene to try to help. “I found 17 dead bodies” and many wounded, he said.

“I was shocked and didn’t know who to rescue first. But one wounded woman told me to get children out first.

“There are some people missing including my niece,” he added. “I haven’t been able to find her yet.”

It was not possible to contact the Myanmar military for comment on the incident.

‘Where are my parents?’

The witness provided six videos, including one showing victims being loaded onto vehicles to be taken away – an elderly woman put on the back of a motorcycle, wounded men on the back of a pickup truck.

“Most of the wounded are women and children,” he said as he filmed.

A man carrying a baby ran away from a debris-strewn area where a small fire burned, moments before the sound of another blast.

In another video, the witness carried a bloodied, crying girl.

“Where are my parents?” she asked him. “Has something happened to them? Where are they?

“Please call my mum,” she said.

“Don’t worry, I’ll call your mum. But let’s go to the clinic for treatment first,” he replied.

“My parents don’t have money to pay,” she answered.

The leader of the Nway Oo Yaung Chi Foundation, which helps displaced people in camps, said he could confirm 21 deaths, five of them children, and more than 40 wounded.

“When we arrived at the location to rescue people, the military jet flew over and struck again on us,” said the man, who asked to be identified by the pseudonym Ko July for security reasons.

“It was really challenging for us to take all injured people to hospital as there are lots of injuries and we only have a few cars.”

Pictures from other villagers – which AFP was also not able to independently verify – showed six different bodies, one of them a woman and another a child.

It comes a week after the International Court of Justice found that Myanmar committed genocide against its mostly Muslim Rohingya minority during a 2017 crackdown in western Rakhine state.

Myanmar leader Min Aung Hlaing, who carried out the 2021 coup and was installed as civilian president in 2026 after widely-criticised elections, said his government would not comply with “inappropriate” aspects of the ruling, state media reported on Nov 26. AFP