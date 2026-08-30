Air quality worsens in Sarawak as 2 areas hit hazardous levels

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The Batang Lupar II Bridge in Sri Aman, which recorded an Air Pollutant Index reading of 214 on Aug 30.

PETALING JAYA – A total of 17 areas in Malaysia recorded unhealthy to hazardous Air Pollutant Index (API) readings as at 9am on Aug 30, according to the API Management System.

In Sarawak, two areas recorded hazardous readings, namely Serian, with an API reading of 374, and Samarahan (306).

Two other areas in Sarawak recorded very unhealthy readings, namely Kuching, with an API reading of 295, and Sri Aman (214).

More than half of the 13 areas that recorded unhealthy levels of air pollution are also in Sarawak.

They include Sarikei, with an API reading of 195, Sibu (188), Bintulu (180) , Samalaju (172) , Mukah (172) and Kapit (160).

Other areas that recorded unhealthy readings were Matu Muda, Kuala Lumpur, with an API reading of 153; Johan Setia, Selangor (153); Tanjung Malim, Perak (121); Taiping, Perak (113); and Cheras, Kuala Lumpur (105).

Fifty other areas around the country recorded API readings at the moderate level, while no areas recorded good readings.

API readings of between zero and 50 indicate good air quality, 51 to 100 moderate, 101 to 200 unhealthy and 201 to 300 very unhealthy, while readings above 300 are categorised as hazardous.

API data is released hourly based on readings from 68 air quality monitoring stations nationwide. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK