Air quality in parts of Sarawak hits unhealthy level

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A hazy view of Serian, Sarawak, located around 60km from the city of Kuching.

PETALING JAYA/KUCHING – Air quality levels in Serian, Sarawak reached “very unhealthy” levels with a 204 air pollutant index reading recorded as of 3.45pm on Aug 12.

Besides Serian, 11 other localities nationwide recorded unhealthy air quality readings, according to the Environment Department’s Air Pollutant Index Management System.

They are Samarahan (177), Kuching (177), Sarikei (161), Sri Aman (158), Bintulu (154), Miri (152), Sibu (135) and Samalaju (120).

In the peninsula, areas that recorded unhealthy air quality readings were Cheras (122), Putrajaya (121) and Shah Alam (112).

Very unhealthy air quality readings are recorded when the air pollutant index ranges between 201 and 300 while unhealthy air quality readings are recorded when the index ranges between 101 and 200.

Earlier on Aug 12 , it was also reported that six schools in Tebedu, which falls under Serian, will be closed after the air pollutant index reading there exceeded 200.

The Sarawak Education Department said that remote learning and teaching classes there will be carried out to ensure students do not miss their lessons during the closure.

However, Sarawak has no immediate plans to conduct a cloud seeding exercise in the current hot and hazy conditions as rain is forecast in the coming days.

State Deputy Natural Resources and Urban Development Minister Datuk Len Talif Salleh said there was a 30 per cent chance of rain over parts of Sarawak by Aug 14 or Aug 15.

“Based on the forecast, we don’t have any plans to conduct cloud seeding at the moment.

“Let’s pray there will be some rain to alleviate the situation,” he told reporters after attending the Sarawak Integrity Day celebration on Aug 12 .

However, Len Talif said the state Natural Resources and Environment Board (NREB) will monitor the situation closely to determine if cloud seeding is necessary.

He said Sarawak was experiencing transboundary haze from west Kalimantan, with prevailing southeasterly winds blowing towards the state.

“We are monitoring the situation every hour and keeping a close eye on the air pollutant index (API) readings.

“Even if it doesn’t rain in Sarawak, it may rain in Kalimantan. This will be good because the source of the haze is from Kalimantan,” he said, adding that the public should remain vigilant and reduce outdoor activities. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK