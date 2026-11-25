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Malaysia’s Bukit Aman Narcotics Crime Investigation Department director Hussein Omar Khan (above) said the pilot was among the syndicate members assigned specific roles in operations.

TUMPAT, Kelantan – A Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) pilot detained in a drug smuggling syndicate case involving the use of military assets has been identified as playing the role of transporting drug supplies from the Klang Valley to Sabah.

Malaysia’s Bukit Aman Narcotics Crime Investigation Department director Hussein Omar Khan said the individual was among the syndicate members assigned specific roles in its operations, including that of a drug transporter.

“He is one of the members. Apart from his role as the coordinator, he also served as a transporter, moving drug supplies from the Klang Valley to Sabah,” Hussein told reporters after the Royal Malaysia Police Cooperative Welfare Visit and Group Insurance Cheque Replica Handover programme at Kampung Tengah Geting in Pengkalan Kubor town, Kelantan, on Nov 25 .

Hussein said investigations had so far confirmed that the drugs were transported to the federal territory of Labuan, near Sabah, and to Tawau in Sabah. Police did not rule out the possibility that other destinations were also targeted by the syndicate.

Hussein said that 13 individuals have so far been detained to assist in investigations. They comprise seven RMAF officers and other personnel, and six civilians.

He said police have also identified several other individuals believed to be linked to the syndicate, and efforts are being made to track down and arrest them.

On the timeline of the investigation, he said police first received information about the possible use of military assets in drug smuggling activities after a major drug seizure in Sabah. The seizure had involved six containers at Port Klang which were bound for Teluk Sepanggar, Sabah, in January 2026 .

He said police obtained more concrete information in July before opening an investigation and continuing intelligence gathering and surveillance until the latest incident in the case, which took place in Subang.

On Nov 19, police uncovered a drug trafficking syndicate believed to have used RMAF air transport facilities to smuggle drugs into Sabah before distributing them to international markets, following the arrest of 11 individuals, including five RMAF officers.

Police arrested the individuals in several raids conducted in collaboration with the RMAF in the Klang Valley and Labuan on Nov 17.

Defence Minister Mohamed Khaled Nordin had earlier said the arrests followed the discovery of drugs concealed in five suitcases and a box at the Air Movement Building at Subang Air Base in Selangor, the first such incident detected through a routine inspection. BERNAMA