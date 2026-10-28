AI chips worth $15.5 million seized at Malaysia airport, customs authority says

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Malaysia imposed export controls in 2025 on the movement of advanced AI chips of US origin, following pressure from the United States to stem their flow into China.

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysian customs said on Oct 28 that it had seized about RM49.5 million (S$15.5 million) worth of advanced artificial intelligence chips in October , as authorities close in on a syndicate suspected of smuggling high-performance semiconductors through the country’s main airport.

Malaysia imposed export controls in 2025 on the movement of advanced AI chips of US origin, following pressure from the United States to stem their flow into China.

On Oct 15, authorities found 30 server units containing advanced AI chips during an inspection at Kuala Lumpur International Airport’s free trade zone, the airport’s customs director Aspalila Ag Tuah told reporters.

Initial investigations found that the shipment, originating from an Asian country, was to be re-exported to another nation in the continent, a move that required a trade permit, she said.

“The servers were falsely declared as electronic components... and shipped through Malaysia to ensure there would be no restrictions imposed while being exported to the next destination,” Aspalila said.

A Malaysian firm that facilitated the shipment has been called in to assist investigations, she added.

The shipment was suspected to have been carried out by a network responsible for a similar smuggling attempt foiled by customs authorities in June, she said.

At least five cases were linked to the syndicate, involving seizures of chips worth more than RM100 million in total, she said, declining to divulge further details citing an ongoing probe. REUTERS