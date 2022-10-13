Ahead of national polls, Malaysian politicians woo voters on social media

PETALING JAYA - In what has been billed as the "mother of all elections" in the upcoming Malaysian national polls, big fights are expected all over the country. But there is another place where the battles are also being fought - in cyberspace.

While the official campaigning is due to begin only after nomination day, the battle in cyberspace has already taken on a feverish pace, with candidates scrambling to catch the attention of the electorate.

Even candidates who at one time did not seem to have a penchant for social media are now getting active on it, posting videos of their rounds on TikTok and Facebook.

Music, videos and hashtags are being used to make their content more noticeable.

Some are even actively engaging in conversations online with their followers and detractors.

Among those active on social media are Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) deputy president Rafizi Ramli, Umno's Khairy Jamaluddin and Democratic Action Party (DAP) vice-chairman M. Kulasegaran.

Political analyst Dr Jeniri Amir said social media would continue to play a role in the upcoming elections, especially since there would be many young voters.

"Social media influence was there during the 14th General Election (GE14) in 2018 and this time around, it (the influence) will be bigger with Undi18," he said, referring to the legislation that lowered the voting age from 21 to 18.

"The number of new voters aged between 18 and 21 is quite high at around seven million, so social media can be an effective political marketing and communication tool," he said.

Dubbed as digital democracy, the use of cyberspace for political communication was said to be among the reasons the Umno-led Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition lost to the opposition Pakatan Harapan pact, which was more aggressive on social media during the 2018 national polls, said Datuk Dr Jeniri.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Legal Affairs) Mas Ermieyati Samsuddin in August said out of more than 21.1 million registered voters, 1,141,749, or 5.4 per cent, were aged 18 to 20, while 64.6 per cent were aged 21 and over.

She said the passing of the Undi18 law on Dec 15, 2021 saw a significant increase in the number of voters to 5.8 million people, of which 1.2 million were young people aged 18 to 20.