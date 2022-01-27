Agreement on airspace can smooth bilateral ties: Analysts

The agreement between Singapore and Indonesia to realign flight information region (FIR) boundaries will be a balm for bilateral ties, as it returns management of traffic in Indonesia's airspace to the country, said analysts yesterday.

This has long been a bone of contention for the Indonesians, and the FIR agreement, as well as the defence and extradition agreements both countries signed on Tuesday, starts a new chapter in which both countries work with each other for mutual security, they added.

Describing the pacts as a "carefully negotiated and balanced set of agreements", Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said both sides' interests and concerns were met.

Under the agreement on airspace, parts of Singapore's FIR which cover Indonesia's airspace above the Riau and Natuna islands will be realigned to come under Indonesia's FIR. Singapore will provide air navigation services for parts of it for 25 years, which may be extended.

National University of Singapore Law School's Professor Alan Tan, who specialises in aviation law, said this means while Singapore will lose parts of its FIR, it will still manage the parts of the airspace critical to the safe and efficient running of its airports.

"This will ensure continued safety and efficiency of air traffic control in the skies above and around Singapore for the next quarter of a century, and hopefully beyond," he added.

Airspace around the world is divided into FIRs, which are then assigned by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) to different countries to manage.

Singapore's FIR currently overlaps parts of Indonesia's airspace, and Singapore has been managing flights in these areas since 1946.

Prof Tan said the exercise of air traffic control responsibilities is an ICAO-approved exercise of administrative responsibilities, and does not affect or compromise the sovereign status of another country's airspace.

He added: "This is a regular phenomenon worldwide, where the FIR of one country commonly overlaps with the sovereign airspace of others.

"That said, the Singapore FIR has long irked politicians in neighbouring countries, since flights in their own airspace requires coordination with Singapore air traffic control. The new arrangement should thus be seen as a stabilising solution to calm such bilateral irritations," he noted.

Associate Professor Leonard Sebastian of the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies (RSIS) at Nanyang Technological University said Singapore will retain its importance and relevance as an aviation hub in the region.

"Singapore will continue to regulate the entry and exit of flights to and from Changi Airport," said Prof Sebastian, the coordinator of the Indonesia Programme at RSIS.

Indonesia will also deploy personnel to work with Singapore air traffic controllers and this will "reduce noise and friction at the operational level in the long run".

Prof Sebastian said it was too early to conclude that the process of ratifying the agreements will be smooth sailing, as political dynamics in Indonesia involve a wide variety of views and interest groups.

But the signing of the agreements constitutes a commitment of both countries to strengthen bilateral ties. "More significantly, it opens a new page for what I would say is a 'cooperative security' mindset - where mutual security is gained from working with each other rather than against each other," he said.