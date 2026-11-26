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The rainy season is expected to start in most parts of the country in November and December, with the onset forecast to be later due to the El Nino weather phenomenon.

PEKANBARU/PONTIANAK – Wildfires, floods and landslides have struck several regions across Indonesia as the rainy season gets under way, affecting thousands and raising fears of further extreme weather events.

In Tasikmalaya regency, West Java, torrential rain triggered flooding and landslides in 15 districts on Nov 23 and 24, killing one person and injuring another.