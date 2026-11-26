After wildfires, floods and landslides batter parts of Indonesia
- Severe rain has caused wildfires, floods and landslides across Indonesia, killing one person in West Java and disrupting roads, homes and villages.
- Riau and West Kalimantan were badly hit, with 17,612 people affected in Rokan Hilir and 28,875 in Kapuas Hulu. Authorities opened kitchens, health posts and emergency states.
- BMKG said the rainy season will start later than usual in over 60% of Indonesia because of El Nino, but heavy rain is still expected to peak from December to February.
AI generated
PEKANBARU/PONTIANAK – Wildfires, floods and landslides have struck several regions across Indonesia as the rainy season gets under way, affecting thousands and raising fears of further extreme weather events.
In Tasikmalaya regency, West Java, torrential rain triggered flooding and landslides in 15 districts on Nov 23 and 24, killing one person and injuring another.