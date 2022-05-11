News analysis

After the big election win, now comes the hard part for Marcos

Huge national debt will be millstone around his neck as he tries to deliver on his promises

Philippines Correspondent In Manila
Updated
Published
4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

In the end, the polling firms were right.

Mr Ferdinand Marcos Jr, despite his political baggage as the son and namesake of the late dictator, won by a landslide and will now be the Philippines' president for the next six years.

Already a subscriber? 

Dive deeper at $0.99/month

Want more exclusives, sharp insights into what's happening at home and abroad? Subscribe to stay informed.

ST One Digital Package - Monthly

$9.90 $0.99/month

No contract

$0.99/month for the first 3 months, $9.90/month thereafter. T&Cs apply.

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • 2-week e-paper archive so you never miss out on any topic that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 11, 2022, with the headline After the big election win, now comes the hard part for Marcos. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top