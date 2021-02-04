After Suu Kyi's ouster, junta now needs to beat her in polls

NAYPYITAW • Now that Myanmar's generals have ousted Ms Aung San Suu Kyi, they must figure out how to beat her in an election.

Coup leader Min Aung Hlaing said on Monday he would revamp the Election Commission and hold a "free and fair" vote once the state of emergency expires in a year.

He justified the military takeover by alleging widespread fraud in a November election in which Ms Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) won more than 80 per cent of available seats.

The claims have not been backed up by any credible evidence. Myanmar's Election Commission has rejected allegations of fraud and international observers largely gave the vote a clean bill of health.

But those are minor details for the country's top generals, who have been repeatedly trounced by Ms Suu Kyi, dating back to a 1990 election that the army also rejected.

It took 18 years for the junta to write a new Constitution that guaranteed the military a veto on any changes, and its designated army-backed political party won in 2010 only because Ms Suu Kyi was under house arrest and her party boycotted the vote. She had landslide victories in the last two votes.

"Despite a Constitution that favoured them on several fronts, military-backed opposition parties were no match for the NLD come election time," said Dr Lee Morgenbesser of Griffith University in Australia, who studies authoritarianism in South-East Asia. "Having 'committed' to holding a free and fair general election, the ruling junta is now likely to dissolve or bar the NLD on frivolous grounds."

Myanmar's 2008 Constitution already gave the military lots of power. It guaranteed the armed forces 25 per cent of seats in Parliament, giving it an effective veto over any amendments, and further enabled it to take power through a state of emergency, as occurred on Monday. Still, Ms Suu Kyi's massive popularity spooked the top generals, who had shot down proposals over the years for Constitutional changes that would dilute their power. Myanmar's new military regime has already started to lay the groundwork for changes while Ms Suu Kyi and other top NLD leaders remain under house arrest.

It has filled key senior positions in the Cabinet and judiciary with allies, and reinstated Supreme and High Court judges as well as all members of its anti-corruption commission. Ms Suu Kyi has urged her supporters to oppose the army's move, calling it "an attempt to bring the nation back under the military dictatorship".

"The military may think of ways to get what it wants without changing the judges," said Mr Nang Raw Zahkung, director of policy and strategy at the Nyein (Shalom) Foundation, a group that works to promote peace in Myanmar.

Pulling that off will not be easy. Although the streets are quiet now, Myanmar has a history of pro-democracy uprisings followed by bloody crackdowns.

Ms Suu Kyi remains the most popular figure in the country by far and the NLD would likely win a rerun election even if she and other key party leaders were unable to contest the polls, said Mr Peter Mumford, South-east and South Asia practice head at risk consultancy Eurasia Group.

"That suggests the military will explore, as has happened elsewhere in the region, reforming the electoral system to make it harder for a single party to dominate Parliament," he said.

"Although the bloodless coup itself was clearly well planned, it remains unclear whether the military has thought through what comes next."

BLOOMBERG