After 2-year closure, Philippine cemeteries come to life as thousands visit the dead

MANILA – Thousands of people have started flocking to the graves of their departed loved ones in Catholic majority Philippines, breathing life into cemeteries that Filipinos could not visit during All Saints’ Day in the past two years due to pandemic lockdowns.
Families started pouring into graveyards as early as Monday, a day before the country usually marks the ancient Christian tradition of visiting the dead to offer prayers, candles, food and flowers.
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr made Monday a holiday in addition to All Saints’ Day on Tuesday to give the public more time to observe what the locals call Undas, — a play on the Spanish word for honour or “ondras”.
Before the pandemic, Filipinos usually mixed this religious tradition with their penchant for festivity. Families reunited at the tombs of the dead, where they held feasts and played games throughout the night.
There was none of that this time. Cemeteries are open only until late afternoon. Loud music, card games and cigarettes are prohibited. Unvaccinated individuals and most minors are not allowed inside.
But these rules did not stop Filipinos from honouring the dead, a custom they could not do in-person the past two years because the government temporarily shut down cemeteries during this period to prevent potential super-spreader events.
Over two years into the Covid-19 crisis, life is slowly getting back to normal. Mask-wearing is now optional in most public places. Over 73.48 million out of the 109 million population have received their Covid-19 jabs.
In the Manila North Cemetery in the capital, close to 50,000 people had already visited on Monday alone. They braved the rains still being caused by Tropical Storm Nalgae, which killed at least 101 over the weekend. They helped revive the seasonal livelihood for the thousands of slum-dwellers who clean graves and sell candles inside the 54-ha cemetery.
There was a flurry of activity outside the cemetery, as vendors called out to customers to buy their flowers or street food.
The family of Mr Aldwin Muyon, 22, travelled all the way from Marilao town in Bulacan, a province some 21 km away from Manila. They sat on their dead relatives’ tombs as they ate grilled meat and rice noodles.
“I really wanted to be here because we don’t get to visit my late father that much, only during this season, his birthday and on my parents’ anniversary. Last year, I only lighted a candle and prayed for him at home,” said Mr Muyon.
The crowd was a welcome sight for candle vendor Editha Parian, among Manila’s poorest residents who have been living in the abandoned mausoleums.
Ms Parian earns a living by “recycling” the melted wax that neighbourhood children would collect from around the cemetery. She reheats and moulds the wax into candles, which she then sells between 50 pesos to 70 pesos (S$ 1.22 to S$ 1.70) per set.
“This is such a big help for us. All Saints’ Day is the only time we get to earn 1,000 pesos to 3,000 pesos a day. When the pandemic happened, we were lucky if we earned 100 pesos,” Ms Parian said.
Some visitors also seized the opportunity to clean their relatives’ graves.
Ms Marianita Gumangan, 62, watched as her son-in-law put a fresh coat of paint on the grave marker of her late husband, who was laid to rest in one of the cemetery’s “apartment-style” tombs.
Families who cannot afford to buy a plot of land for their dead would instead rent one of these tombs that are placed on top of each other. They pay around 3,000 pesos every five years to keep their slot.
Ms Gumangan said she constantly prays for her husband, but nothing beats lighting a candle for him directly inside the cemetery.
“I don’t want to forget him,” said Ms Gumangan, tears welling up in her eyes. “This is my chance to still be with him”.