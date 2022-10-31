After 2-year closure, Philippine cemeteries come to life as thousands visit the dead

MANILA – Thousands of people have started flocking to the graves of their departed loved ones in Catholic majority Philippines, breathing life into cemeteries that Filipinos could not visit during All Saints’ Day in the past two years due to pandemic lockdowns.

Families started pouring into graveyards as early as Monday, a day before the country usually marks the ancient Christian tradition of visiting the dead to offer prayers, candles, food and flowers.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr made Monday a holiday in addition to All Saints’ Day on Tuesday to give the public more time to observe what the locals call Undas, — a play on the Spanish word for honour or “ondras”.

Before the pandemic, Filipinos usually mixed this religious tradition with their penchant for festivity. Families reunited at the tombs of the dead, where they held feasts and played games throughout the night.

There was none of that this time. Cemeteries are open only until late afternoon. Loud music, card games and cigarettes are prohibited. Unvaccinated individuals and most minors are not allowed inside.

But these rules did not stop Filipinos from honouring the dead, a custom they could not do in-person the past two years because the government temporarily shut down cemeteries during this period to prevent potential super-spreader events.

Over two years into the Covid-19 crisis, life is slowly getting back to normal. Mask-wearing is now optional in most public places. Over 73.48 million out of the 109 million population have received their Covid-19 jabs.

In the Manila North Cemetery in the capital, close to 50,000 people had already visited on Monday alone. They braved the rains still being caused by Tropical Storm Nalgae, which killed at least 101 over the weekend. They helped revive the seasonal livelihood for the thousands of slum-dwellers who clean graves and sell candles inside the 54-ha cemetery.

There was a flurry of activity outside the cemetery, as vendors called out to customers to buy their flowers or street food.