Aeon Malaysia appoints Singaporean Shafie Shamsuddin as managing director

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Retail group Aeon Co (Malaysia) Bhd has appointed Singaporean Shafie Shamsuddin as managing director to succeed Shinobu Washizawa, who will retire on Dec 31.

Mr Shafie, 49, will also assume the post of director at Aeon Co on Jan 1 from his current post of chief strategy officer at Aeon Asia Sdn Bhd.

"We certainly believe Shafie, with his long and varied experience in retail industry will further contribute to the success of Aeon in Malaysia," Aeon Co's chairman Datuk Iskandar said in a statement.

Prior to joining Aeon, Shafie was the oresident and CEO of PT Trans Retail Indonesia from year 2013 to year 2019.

He also served the Carrefour Group over 16 years, and was the managing director of Carrefour Singapore, Carrefour Malaysia and Carrefour Indonesia between year 2005 and year 2011, before he was appointed as executive director of global talent management & organisational development of Carrefour Group based in Paris.

Mr Shafie is currently an independent non-executive director of Petronas Dagangan and a board member at JTC Corp.