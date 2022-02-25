Activists mark People's Power revolt amid fiercely fought polls

The Philippines is marking the 36th anniversary of its historic People Power revolt today amid a fiercely contested presidential election that could see the family of Mr Ferdinand Marcos Sr complete their stunning return to power.

All major opinion polls show Mr Ferdinand Marcos Jr, the late dictator's son, headed for a landslide victory in the May 9 election. If he wins, he will become the Philippines' 17th president. His father was the 10th.

The likely Marcos victory has alarmed those who fought the dictatorship and lived through martial law, still fervently believing in the aims of the 1986 uprising that saw a military-backed civilian revolt ending Mr Marcos Sr's brutal regime with the promise of democracy, peace and prosperity.

They have warned about the prospect of a major rewriting of history stretching back to the 1960s and a reversal of progressive policies under a second Marcos presidency. "We never imagined that Ferdinand Marcos Jr would top presidential surveys 36 years after his father was ousted," Archbishop Socrates Villegas told the online news website Rappler.

Archbishop Villegas was a protege of the late Manila archbishop Jaime Cardinal Sin, who played a pivotal role in mobilising civilian support for the military coup against Mr Marcos Sr that sparked the People Power revolt.

"If you look at their narrative, instead of saying sorry, they are changing the story," he said.

Civil rights activist Etta Rosales, who was detained and raped by security forces during martial law, said Mr Marcos Jr is "pushing the idea that the People Power revolution wrecked the fruits of his father's labour, so that will continue - and that is the worst thing that can happen".

"He's not the lesser evil. Once he becomes president, he can use force. He will learn (how to use) it," she said.

Retired Supreme Court associate justice Antonio Carpio told the Philippine Star that Mr Marcos Jr would claw back the wealth his family believes their old cronies took from them. "The Marcoses will squeeze them, put extra legal pressure on them to pay the shares the Marcoses claimed they owned," he said.

He said Mr Marcos Jr would also likely abolish the commission still hunting his family's ill-gotten wealth.

This commission has, through the courts, recovered some 174 billion pesos (S$4.6 billion) from the Marcoses, but it is still going after some 125 billion pesos more.

Analysts are more sceptical in assessing the Marcos candidacy, saying that his rise does not speak about his strengths and accomplishments but rather, the failings of the People Power revolt.