Activist slams those who make false claims to get aid meant for Malaysian flood victims

GEORGE TOWN (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Philanthropist Kuan Chee Heng, more fondly known as Uncle Kentang, has vented his frustration via social media that some have taken advantage of the generosity of Malaysians in the flood aftermath.

"There are those who have made false claims to get food and essentials meant for flood victims.

"It is impossible to guard against these irresponsible quarters.

"My sincere apology to generous donors," he said on his Uncle Kentang Facebook page with the tagline Kindness Beyond Borders.

Mr Kuan said he and his team of volunteers had been on the ground since the onset of the floods in various locations, trying their best to ensure equal distribution of food and basic necessities to all victims.

"But my worst fear still came true. The 'bogus' flood victims are still here to claim food and essentials that are not meant for them.

"I have been receiving calls these few days that some of the recipients are staying in high-rises, and they are not victims.

"The best part is, they came with police reports.

"Some are from the same households, but they came separately just to get extra.

"Some told us they were from villages which I have not even heard of.

"This is worse than anticipated," he said.

Mr Kuan said no matter how careful his team members were, these fake victims seemed to be able to exploit a loophole in the distribution system.

"We only realised the mistake after giving away the items," he added.

Mr Kuan got the Uncle Kentang moniker because he donates potatoes instead of rice to the needy.

Over the years, he has made a massive difference through various community initiatives to help Malaysians facing life challenges.

He has also won a Star Golden Hearts Award for his contributions.