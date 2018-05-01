Aceh police get tested as part of Indonesia's war on drugs

Hundreds of officers from Aceh's syariah and municipal police force queueing up to undergo a drug test at the National Narcotics Agency in Banda Aceh, Indonesia, yesterday. Indonesian President Joko Widodo is urging an increase in efforts to fight illegal drugs in the country due to a perceived "narcotics emergency". Anti-narcotics laws in the nation are already some of the toughest in the world, and include the death penalty for those caught trafficking 5g or more of drugs. Last year, Mr Joko had called for police to shoot suspected drug dealers who resisted arrest.