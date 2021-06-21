Abuse shows urgency of personal data protection law in Indonesia

For weeks, Indonesian finance officer Anita (not her real name) was swamped with abusive phone calls from collection officers after she could not repay loans ranging from 500,000 rupiah to 2.5 million rupiah (S$30 to S$232) she had borrowed from 10 online moneylenders within five months in 2017.

The loan sharks also managed to retrieve the contact numbers of Anita's family, friends and colleagues from her phone, and demanded that they pay up on her behalf, claiming falsely that she had named them as guarantors.