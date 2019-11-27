Absence of PKR assemblymen from senator vote unacceptable: Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR • It is unacceptable that two Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) assemblymen were absent from the state assembly for the motion to vote in Melaka PKR chairman Halim Bachik as a senator, party president Anwar Ibrahim said yesterday.

Asked if action would be taken against the two politicians, Datuk Seri Anwar said he would meet them - Datuk Ginie Lim Siew Lin, representing Machap Jaya, and Datuk Muhammad Jailani Khamis, representing Rembia - yesterday.

"I'm in touch with them. I'm supposed to meet them today or communicate with them. That (their absence) is of course not acceptable, because they have to respect the decision of the state and our position is they must support the Chief Minister's decision," he said.

The incident comes amid worsening ties between rival factions within PKR led by Mr Anwar and PKR deputy president Azmin Ali.

According to reports, Ms Lim and Mr Muhammad are known to support Datuk Seri Azmin, while Datuk Halim is loyal to Mr Anwar.

"Infighting or not, the decision of the state and the party must be respected," Mr Anwar said yesterday.

At Monday's Melaka state assembly meeting, a motion proposing the appointment of Mr Halim was rejected after 13 assemblymen from opposition coalition Barisan Nasional opposed the motion while 12 from the ruling Pakatan Harapan (PH) pact, of which PKR is a member, supported it.

Gadek assemblyman G. Saminathan was also not present, though he was excused from attending the proceedings owing to his detention under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012. Mr Saminathan is from the Democratic Action Party, another member party of PH.

Melaka Speaker Wira Omar Jaafar described the rejection of the motion as a "sad and shameful" episode, as it sets a bad precedent when assemblymen from the ruling party do not show up to support a motion tabled by the Chief Minister.

