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About 6,400 public EV chargers installed in Malaysia as of end-May, including over 2,000 fast chargers

The public EV chargers currently comprise of 2,143 direct current fast chargers and 4,273 alternating current chargers.

KUALA LUMPUR - Just over 6,400 public electric vehicle (EV) chargers have been installed nationwide as of the end of May 2026 , says the Investment, Trade and Industry Ministry (MITI).

The Ministry said chargers currently comprise of 2,143 direct current fast chargers and 4,273 alternating current chargers, bringing the total number of public chargers to 6,416 nationwide.

To help further address EV infrastructure shortages nationwide, the ministry said various measures had been implemented to accelerate the rollout of charging facilities.

It said among these measures was the implementation of the Planning Guidelines for Electric Vehicle Charging Bays, which accelerated the approval process of new EV charging bays to as short as 14 working days.

“EV infrastructure development is being closely monitored through the National EV Task Force with the focus now on strengthening the local value chain through strategic cooperation between local companies, vehicle manufacturers and global technology suppliers.

“The goal is to accelerate technology transfer and high-value component production such as batteries, electric drive motors and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems,” it said in a parliamentary written reply dated July 8.

The ministry was responding to a question from Datuk Adnan Abu Hassan (BN-Kuala Pilah) on the government’s plans to expand domestic EV adoption, and improve overall EV infrastructure readiness and ecosystem.

“The government will continue to ensure that the approach taken to EV remains balanced and comprehensive to strengthen the local automotive industry while guaranteeing benefits to the people and local economy,” it added. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK