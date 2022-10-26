About 30 people trapped in Perak cave as floodwaters block exit

The exit from the Gua Tempurung cave was blocked following heavy rains. PHOTO: THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK
Updated
50 sec ago
Published
53 min ago

IPOH - About 30 people are believed to be trapped inside a cave in Malaysia’s Perak state, after its exit was blocked by floodwaters following heavy rains in the area.

Kampar district police chief Superintendent Mohamad Nazri Daud said water levels began to rise around the Gua Tempurung cave at about 3pm on Wednesday.

The cave is a local tourist attraction.

“Those trapped inside are a film crew who were shooting at the location.

“The Fire and Rescue Department has been notified of the incident,” he said.

A team of policemen has been mobilised to the location to help in the rescue effort, he added. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

More On This Topic
Helicopter crashes in Malaysia’s Cameron Highlands, injuring all 6 people onboard
Nine Brazil firefighters die after cave collapse during training exercise

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top