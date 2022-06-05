About 1m travellers have entered Malaysia since April 1 reopening

BUKIT JELUTONG • About one million travellers have arrived in Malaysia since the country reopened its borders on April 1, said its tourism minister.

The number meant that the country has reached the halfway mark of its Malaysia Truly Asia 2022 campaign target of two million tourist arrivals, said Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Nancy Shukri yesterday.

"Looking at the tourist arrivals from two months ago, from Singapore alone we have received about 600,000 travellers," she told the media in Bukit Jelutong in Selangor state, after attending an event.

"We are optimistic that we will be seeing a rise in these figures from other countries such as Japan and India."

Datuk Seri Nancy said the travellers were interested in coming to Malaysia due to the more relaxed Covid-19 protocols.

"Travellers don't need to be quarantined, undergo extra PCR (polymerase chain reaction) and RTK (antigen rapid test) Covid-19 tests and purchase Covid-19 insurance," she said.

"Our restaurant operating hours are also a bit relaxed, so these are the factors that enticed travellers to our country."

Malaysia transitioned into the endemic phase of living with the virus from April 1, though it still requires people to use the MySejahtera app - akin to Singapore's TraceTogether app - before entering malls, shops and offices.

Though mask-wearing in outdoor settings is optional, everyone is required to wear masks indoors.

Prior to the pandemic, Malaysia recorded 26.1 million international visitors in 2019.

The country on Friday logged 1,844 new Covid-19 cases, according to data on the government's CovidNow website. A total of 82.9 per cent of all Malaysians have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

