A year after Myanmar's coup, families of detainees search for answers

YANGON (REUTERS) - Nearly a year after his son was last seen being hauled away by Myanmar junta troops, 66-year-old Win Hlaing says he just wants to know whether he is alive.

One night last April, a neighbour phoned to tell him his son, Mr Wai Soe Hlaing, a young father who ran a phone shop in Yangon, had been detained in connection with protests against the Feb 1 military coup.

They traced the 31-year-old to a local police station, according to Mr Win Hlaing and The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP), a non-profit that has been documenting arrests and killings.

Then the trail went cold. He had vanished.

Reuters called the police station but was unable to determine the whereabouts of Mr Wai Soe Hlaing, or the missing relatives of two other people who were interviewed for this article.

A spokesman for the junta did not respond to emailed requests for comment and did not answer phone calls seeking comment.

Mr Wai Soe Hlaing is among many people who activists and families say have disappeared since Myanmar was plunged into turmoil after the military overthrew the elected government led by Aung San Suu Kyi.

The AAPP estimates more than 8,000 people are detained in prisons and interrogation centres, including Suu Kyi and most of her cabinet, while about 1,500 have been killed. Reuters was unable to independently verify the figures from the AAPP.

They say hundreds have died after being detained. The junta has said the figures are exaggerated and that the AAPP spreads false information. The junta has not disclosed the number of people in detention.

Search for loved ones

The military does not notify relatives when a person is arrested and prison officials often do not do so when they arrive in jail, so families laboriously search for their relatives by calling and visiting police stations and prisons or relying on accounts from local media or human rights groups.

Sometimes they send food parcels and take it as a sign their relative is being held there if the package is accepted, a Human Rights Watch report said.

In many cases, AAPP co-founder Bo Kyi said, the organisation has been able to determine someone has been detained but not where.

Mr Tae-Ung Baik, chair of the United Nations' working group on enforced disappearances told Reuters the group had received reports from families in Myanmar of enforced disappearances since last February and was "seriously alarmed" by the situation.

In a border town, 43-year-old activist Aung Nay Myo, who fled there from the north-western Sagaing region, said junta troops took his parents and siblings from their home in mid-December and he does not know where they were.

He believes they were detained because of his work as a satirical writer. Among them is his 74-year-old father, left disabled by a stroke.

"There is nothing I can do but worry every moment," Mr Aung Nay Myo said.

Two police stations in the town of Monywa, their hometown in Sagaing region, did not answer phone calls seeking comment.

In some areas, resistance to the junta has spiralled into conflict, with fighting displacing tens of thousands of people across the country, according to the UN. Thousands have fled across borders to Thailand and India.