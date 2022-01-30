A year after coup, families of Myanmar detainees still searching for answers

YANGON • Nearly a year after his son was last seen being hauled away by Myanmar junta troops, 66-year-old Win Hlaing says he just wants to know whether the 31-year-old is still alive.

One night last April, a neighbour phoned to tell him his son, Mr Wai Soe Hlaing, a young father who ran a phone shop in Yangon, had been held in connection with protests against the Feb 1 military coup.

They traced the young man to a local police station, according to Mr Win Hlaing and The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP), a non-profit that has been documenting arrests and killings.

Then the trail went cold. He had vanished.

Mr Wai Soe Hlaing is among the many people said by activists and families to have disappeared since Myanmar was plunged into turmoil after the military overthrew the elected government led by Ms Aung San Suu Kyi.

The AAPP estimates more than 8,000 people are being detained in prisons and interrogation centres, including Ms Suu Kyi and most of her Cabinet, while about 1,500 have been killed.

The junta has said the figures are exaggerated and that the AAPP spreads false information. The junta has not disclosed the number of people in detention.

The military does not notify relatives when a person is arrested and prison officials often do not do so when the detainees arrive in jail, so families laboriously search for their relatives by calling and visiting police stations and prisons or relying on accounts from local media or human rights groups.

Sometimes they send food parcels and take it as a sign their relative is being held there if the package is accepted, a Human Rights Watch report said.

In a border town, 43-year-old activist Aung Nay Myo, who fled there from the north-western Sagaing region, said junta troops took his parents and siblings from their home in the middle of last month and he does not know where they are.

He believes they were detained because of his work as a satirical writer. His father is 74 and disabled following a stroke.

"There is nothing I can do but worry every moment," Mr Aung Nay Myo said.

In Yangon, Mr Wai Soe Hlaing's family members tell his four-year-old daughter her father is working somewhere far away.

Sometimes, Mr Win Hlaing said, she murmurs: "My papa has been gone too long."

REUTERS