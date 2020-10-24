Sultan of Brunei's son, Prince Abdul Azim, dies at 38

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A son of the Sultan of Brunei, Prince Haji Abdul Azim, died on Saturday (Oct 24).

He was 38.

News of the death was reported by Brunei's state broadcaster Radio Television Brunei in an official announcement and also by the Borneo Bulletin.

"Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah's son Prince Hj Abdul Azim passed away on 17th of Rabi ul awal (Oct 24) at 10.08am local time.

"The funeral will take place during Asr prayers (late noon) this evening," said the announcement.

The cause of his death was not stated.

Fourth-in-line to succeed the throne of Brunei, Prince Abdul Azim was the second-born prince of Sultan Hassanal.

According to news reports, a source from Brunei said that the prince had been in hospital for a while.

The source said Brunei is in a seven-day mourning.

The instruction sent out to citizens, according to local reports, reads: "Muslim women are required to wear white tudung or headscarves, and non-Muslims are required to wear a white armband measuring 3 inches wide."

On Twitter, many people shared their grief and condolences on hearing the news.

إِنَّا لِلَّٰهِ وَإِنَّا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ



Merafak sembah takziah kepada KDYMM Paduka Seri Baginda Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzadien Waddaulah & seluruh rakyat Brunei Darusalam atas kemangkatan anakanda Sultan, almarhum DYTM Paduka Seri Pengiran Muda Haji ‘Abdul ‘Azim. https://t.co/gVv3u7kCj4 — Anwar Ibrahim (@anwaribrahim) October 24, 2020

Our deepest condolences to the Royal Family of Brunei on the passing of Duli Yang Teramat Mulia Paduka Seri Pengiran Muda Haji 'Abdul 'Azim Ibni Kebawah Duli Yang Maha Mulia Paduka Seri Baginda Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu'izzaddin Waddaulah. Al-Fatihah. pic.twitter.com/ELE4HASUFX — JOHORSouthernTigers (@OfficialJohor) October 24, 2020

Born in Bandar Seri Begawan on July 29, 1982, Prince Abdul Azim studied at International School Brunei, Raffles Institution and Oxford Brookes University.

According to the Borneo Bulletin newspaper, the late prince was laid to rest at the Royal Mausoleum in the capital on Saturday.