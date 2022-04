MANILA - For two years, Filipinos had to celebrate the Holy Week - the most sacred of Catholic traditions - in isolation. Observing Lent at a time of a high number of Covid-19 cases was a painful detachment from everything that fuelled their faith.

Churches and other places of worship were mostly closed, as the country moved from sweeping to granular lockdowns. There were no processions, days-long prayers and mock crucifixions. Masses were televised or live-streamed.