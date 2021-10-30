A helping hand

CASH AID

The Bantuan Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family Aid) will dispense up to RM2,000 (S$648) for households with at least three children and a monthly income of less than RM2,500.

This is the highest amount of direct cash aid ever handed out by the government, larger than the RM1,800 disbursed this year.

Single parents earning up to RM5,000 monthly will also receive a RM500 top-up, while another RM300 will be handed to families with senior citizens.

WAGE SUBSIDY

Firms that hire unemployed Malaysians with a monthly salary of RM1,500 or more will receive subsidies amounting to 20 per cent of their wages in the first six months and 30 per cent of wages in the next six months.

The subsidy will be increased to 30 and 40 per cent respectively for the same periods if special needs people, aborigines, former convicts, single mothers and women who are unemployed for over a year are hired on monthly salaries of RM1,200 or more.

AID FOR COVID-19 ORPHANS

RM25 million will be used to care for over 4,700 children who became orphans after their parents died from the coronavirus.

CIVIL SERVANTS, PENSIONERS

Aside from top-ranking civil servants, the other 1.3 million in the public sector will each receive RM700, while a million pensioners will be given RM350 each.

YOUTH ASSISTANCE

Young people aged 18 to 20 and all full-time tertiary students will each receive RM150 via e-wallet credit.

CAR TAX EXEMPTION

The sales tax exemption for locally assembled passenger cars will be extended to June next year. Imported cars will have half the sales levy waived.

Shannon Teoh