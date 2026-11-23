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The Kuala Lumpur and Selangor Chinese Assembly Hall heritage building in the heart of the city.

KUALA LUMPUR – To renew the lease on the Kuala Lumpur and Selangor Chinese Assembly Hall (KLSCAH) for the next 99 years, the secretariat of the 92-year-old heritage building was supposed to pay the market rate of RM4.67 million (S$1.46 million).

But in a move that has raised the hackles of Malay political party UMNO, its ruling ally Pakatan Harapan (PH) is offering a massive discount on the lease to a one-time payment of just RM1,000 in exchange for restricting the land to non-commercial, institutional use.

Making the announcement during the KLSCAH’s 103rd anniversary dinner on Nov 14, Federal Territories Minister Hannah Yeoh, from PH’s Chinese-dominant component Democratic Action Party (DAP), said the move was to safeguard Kuala Lumpur’s historical landmark as the discount would mitigate the building’s rising maintenance costs.

Yeoh defended the decision in a Nov 17 statement, saying that the land premium was also justified by KLSCAH forgoing the possibility of commercial redevelopment projects, such as a high-rise condominium or shopping mall.

“They say we are ‘selling off government assets, we should have collected RM4 million’... How would greedy and corrupt leaders understand the value of a heritage building to Kuala Lumpur?” she asked, accusing critics of playing up the issue because she is ethnically Chinese and from the DAP.

Yeoh explained that the premium for renewing the lease for the land in capital city Kuala Lumpur is paid to the government through the Federal Territories Land Committee based on the potential use of the land. As the Federal Territories minister, she was tasked by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to coordinate conservation efforts.

During a Chinese New Year event in February, Anwar had visited the KLSCAH, whose secretariat had sought government assistance over its annual operating deficit of RM400,000 because of rising maintenance costs for the building constructed in 1934.

The Malaysian government had also recently spent around RM600 million to restore heritage buildings, including the Sultan Abdul Samad Building, where Anwar welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron during his state visit on Nov 17.

Why Malay nationalists are not happy

The decision has, however, been challenged by PH’s political opponents.

UMNO Youth Chief Akmal Saleh, fresh off his electoral win at last week’s Melaka state polls, where his Barisan Nasional defeated federal partner PH, in a Nov 17 statement questioned the basis by which the premium was reduced.

“If the number is used as an excuse to reduce the premium, show the audited financial statements. The people deserve to know whether the number refers to building operations or the association,” he said, referring to the RM400,000 value.

His UMNO colleagues said the land’s “unbelievably low price” raised questions of revenue leakage, with the hall located on prime land in Jalan Maharajalela on the edge of KL’s Golden Triangle, the city’s main shopping district.

“The government must demonstrate that the same incentives are transparently available to charitable organisations, houses of worship and heritage bodies from other communities,” UMNO MP Manndzri Nasib told the Parliament on Nov 17.

Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) Youth Chief Azmer Syazwan also asked whether there is an accountability mechanism to guarantee that KLSCAH will be preserved and managed as a heritage site. He added that land premium decisions should not depend on an institution’s ability to gain the attention of the country’s leaders.

The KLSCAH saga has, however, managed to unite rival Chinese-majority parties DAP and BN’s MCA, a rare political moment . The latter’s secretary-genera,l Chong Sin Woon, said in a statement that the land premium decision was justified and lawful, calling others not to view the issue with racial lenses.

Leaders from Parti Bersama Malaysia, which is challenging PH as a multiracial alternative, also welcomed the land premium reduction, but urged the government to apply the same conditions to other heritage buildings.

Newlyweds taking photos at the KLSCAH after registering their marriage. ST PHOTO: LOK JIAN WEN

An architectural heritage since 2007

The heritage value and significance of the KLSCAH are not disputed after it was gazetted as a National Heritage Building in 2007.

The neoclassical building, which was completed in 1934, was designed by then Singapore-based architecture firm Booty, Edwards & Partners, with intricate columns created by Italian sculptor Rodolfo Nolli, who was also based in pre-independent Singapore.

Despite housing a marriage registrar, a Chinese restaurant and a memorial to Chinese war hero and philanthropist Tan Kah Kee, the building is not a space for only Chinese activities. It is also known for being the venue of former prime minister Abdullah Badawi’s wedding ceremony in 1965 and the meeting point for Malaysia’s pre-independence political leaders.

KLSCAH has also gained prominence as a hub for political activists, becoming a gathering point and refuge shelter for leaders of anti-corruption movement Bersih in 2007 and 2011. Student leaders have also used the building’s halls as a venue for public forums to repeal university interference laws perceived to be clamping down on their freedom of expression.

Its halls and spaces are also available for rent to the public. A flurry of activity was unfolding when The Straits Times visited on Nov 20, ranging from newlyweds having photo shoots to university students meeting to start an anti-corruption movement. A choir and orchestra group was also scheduled to perform Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9.

A spokesperson for the Centre for Malaysian Chinese Studies, which occupies two floors in the building, said the non-profit institute pays a small token sum to the KLSCAH as a tenant since 1985, adding that it was sustainable only through its donors.

According to advertising boards at the hall, a rental package for the 1,000-capacity main hall at the KLSCAH can go up to RM8,500 for a day on weekends with additional fees for cleaning or the use of audio systems and projectors.

Political scientist and head of Huayan Policy Institute Phoon Wing Keong said the KLSCAH letting out its halls should not be viewed as a commercial activity, but rather as a form of income to sustain its operating costs, given that civil society organisations do not receive government allocations.

The disputes surrounding the land premium, however, reflect identity politics increasingly disrupting multicultural Malaysia, he said.

“It is primarily right-wing groups that have increasingly adopted a sceptical attitude towards goodwill measures taken by DAP ministers to assist non-Bumiputera communities, including opposing their use of administrative resources to meet the needs of the non-Malay community,” he told ST.