9/9: Seeking long-lasting marriages on an auspicious date

Ninety-nine couples tied the knot in a mass wedding ceremony at a Chinese temple in Malaysia yesterday, the ninth day of the ninth month - considered an auspicious date by ethnic Chinese. The number nine in Mandarin sounds like the word for "long-lasting".

The ceremony at the Thean Hou Temple in Kuala Lumpur is an annual event for couples seeking a Buddhist wedding.

Most of the couples donned black suits and white bridal dresses, but a few opted to wear red, a colour that symbolises luck, joy and happiness in Chinese culture. Red is also a traditional colour worn by Chinese brides. Holding bouquets of flowers, the couples were blessed by a priest in a red robe before taking their vows. The ceremony ended with a group photograph.