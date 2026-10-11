8m-deep sinkhole appears in Malaysian state of Kelantan, prompting road closure for urgent repairs

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The Gua Musang-Kota Bharu road is closed after a sinkhole about eight metres deep appeared. Installation work for the Bailey bridge is expected to begin on Oct 14 and be completed within a week.

GUA MUSANG, Kelantan – Malaysia’s Public Works Department (JKR) will install a Bailey bridge on Federal Route FT08 along the Gua Musang-Kota Bharu road, which was closed on Oct 10 after a sinkhole incident near Kesedar Ethnobotanical Park.

The authorities closed the road to all vehicles after a sinkhole about eight metres deep appeared.

JKR said in a statement on Oct 11 that installation work for the bridge is expected to begin on Oct 14 and be completed within a week, depending on soil stability and site safety.

“The incident involves Section 205.556 to Section 205.564, which has been fully closed to all vehicles since yesterday until a date to be announced later, to ensure the safety of road users.

“Road users travelling from Kuala Lumpur to Kota Bharu via Gua Musang and vice versa are advised to use the alternative route via FT2747, Jalan Pulai-Bandar Baru Gua Musang, and follow safety instructions and road signs,” said the statement.

JKR added it will monitor site conditions and prioritise road user safety throughout the works. It called on the public to obey road closure instructions and use the alternative route.

Kelantan JKR director Nik Badlihisham Nik Ismail, when contacted, said the bridge installation team will visit the site on Oct 12 to conduct checks.

Gua Musang district officer Mohd Roshdi Ismail said his department will implement temporary mitigation measures at affected locations to reduce safety risks to the public while awaiting repair works.

Galas assemblyman Mohd Syahbuddin Hashim said recent heavy rainfall could accelerate the formation of new sinkholes if the soil beneath FT08 is not urgently reinforced. Technical inspections are crucial to identify the cause and assess the safety of surrounding roads.

“The route requires swift repairs, as it is a vital lifeline for residents, including for taking children to school.

“The issue of water overflow and flash floods affecting the main route from Taman Kesedar Putra to Taman Damar and Taman Kesedar Jaya also requires a serious mitigation plan and immediate attention,” he said.

He added that the matter was previously raised at the Gua Musang district development action committee meeting on Sept 23 for technical agencies to act. BERNAMA