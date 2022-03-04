80 Indonesians and 3 foreign spouses return home from Ukraine

Eighty Indonesian citizens and three foreign spouses returned to Indonesia yesterday from strife-torn Ukraine.

A Garuda Indonesia aircraft carrying them landed at the country's main Soekarno-Hatta International Airport just after 5pm, after a 17-hour flight from the Romanian capital Bucharest, with a stopover in Medina, Saudi Arabia.

The passengers were accompanied by Indonesian security officers from Bucharest and had to undergo health protocols on arrival.

Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi was at the airport to greet the returning Indonesians. She told them: "Welcome back to the homeland, and have a great time with your families."

Ms Retno noted that another 14 evacuees were still in Bucharest due to health issues.

Twelve had tested positive for the Covid-19, and the remaining two were taking care of their children who had contracted the disease.

"If their health conditions allow, they will be sent back on a commercial flight," she said.

At least 138 Indonesians, comprising migrant workers in the manufacturing and hospitality industry, students, as well as those married to locals, resided in Ukraine, a Foreign Ministry official said in Jakarta last week.

Most of them lived in the capital Kyiv and in the south-western port city of Odessa, while a small number resided in other cities.

As at Tuesday, 99 Indonesians and five foreign spouses had been evacuated to Bucharest and Rzeszow in Poland. Seven of them, including two foreign spouses, are still in Rzeszow.

Ms Retno said four Indonesians managed to leave the north-eastern city of Kharkiv, where a major Russian assault is under way. They arrived safely in Lviv in western Ukraine yesterday.

"The journey they undertook was very tough as they had to pass a few checkpoints amid a curfew imposed there," the minister said. She added that another Indonesian had arrived in Lviv to join the group and would head to Rzeszow. They are expected to return home via Warsaw, the Polish capital.

"The government will continue to work to evacuate nine Indonesian citizens who are still in Chernihiv," Ms Retno said, referring to another northern Ukrainian city.

Some Indonesians, who are married to Ukrainians, opted to stay behind to be with their families.

Indonesia is among a number of countries, including India, scrambling to evacuate their citizens from Ukraine following the Russian invasion last week.

Indonesia condemned the Russian assault on Ukraine, saying it was unacceptable and would "put the people's lives in grave danger and threaten regional as well as global peace and stability".

Indonesia joined 141 United Nations member states in supporting a resolution at the UN General Assembly urging Russia to stop its aggression in Ukraine.