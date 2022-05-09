8 hurt in Maguindanao grenade explosions on eve of Philippine presidential election

COTABATO CITY (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Eight people were hurt when a series of grenade explosions hit the southern Philippines' Maguindanao at past 7pm on Sunday (May 8), the eve of the presidential election.

The victims are now undergoing medication at Maguindanao Provincial Hospital in nearby Datu Hofer town, also in Maguindanao, according to Colonel Jibin Bongcayao, chief of the Maguindanao Provincial Police Office.

He said four explosions hit Datu Unsay town and another one hit nearby Shariff Aguak town.

Nobody was hurt in the Shariff Aguak blast, town administrator Anwar Emblawa said.

Col Bongcayao said police probers were still determining the identities of the attackers.

The grenade explosions, believed to be from M-79 launchers, were fired during a power service interruption in the adjacent towns of Datu Unsay, Shariff Aguak, and Datu Hofer.

No one has claimed responsibility for the blasts but it could be election-related, a police officer in Datu Unsay said.

He added that some of those injured were teachers awaiting the release of vote-counting machines and supporters of local candidates. But police had not confirmed their identities.

Datu Unsay is one of the election "hot spots" identified by police in Maguindanao for Monday's election. Nine others in Maguindanao are also categorised as red hot spots, a colour code indicating areas where there are grave concerns of election-related violence.