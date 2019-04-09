8 days to Indonesian elections

8 days to Indonesian elections, rival supporters clash in Yogyakarta


A holographic image of President Joko Widodo at a carnival in Banten province on Sunday. An analysis by consulting group Control Risks indicates that unless something unforeseen undermines his appeal with mainstream Muslim voters, he should be re-elected comfortably in the April 17 polls.ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR
Apr 9, 2019
TROUBLE IN YOGYAKARTA

•A small group of rival supporters of presidential candidates Joko Widodo and Prabowo Subianto clashed in Yogyakarta on Sunday.

•Indonesian media reported yesterday that the incident in Sleman regency started during a mini-parade by a local group affiliated with the ruling Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle.

•Sleman police chief Rizky Febriyansyah said the parade was passing by the regional office of the Front Pembela Islam (FPI), which also serves as a base for supporters of Mr Prabowo. Some members of the group started shouting and allegedly threw stones at the FPI office. No one was injured.

•The incident follows reports of a Christian man discovering that a cross placed over his late wife's burial ground and those from six other graves had been pulled out.

•The report in The Jakarta Post yesterday came after the Indonesian authorities said last December that they were investigating a case, also in Yogyakarta, where a wooden cross used to mark the grave of a Catholic man had its tip lopped off.

ON THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL

 
 

•Mr Prabowo will be heading to Palembang in South Sumatra today for a campaign event, while Mr Joko is returning to his home town in Solo, Central Java.

WHAT DO SURVEYS SHOW?

•An analysis by London-based consulting group Control Risks released last Friday has indicated that unless something unforeseen undermines Mr Joko's appeal with mainstream Muslim voters, he should be re-elected comfortably on the basis of his sustained popularity and achievements in infrastructure development across Indonesia.

 

