70% of BN candidates in Malaysia's GE will be new faces

BAGAN DATUK - At least 70 per cent of Barisan Nasional (BN) candidates in the upcoming Malaysian general election will be new faces, said coalition chief Ahmad Zahid Hamidi on Sunday.

The candidates will be individuals with strong academic qualifications who are highly committed to helping the people, he was quoted by Bernama news agency as saying at the delegates meeting of his Umno division in Bagan Datuk ward in Perak state.

And BN will also try to fulfil the demand of its members for 30 per cent of the coalition's candidates to be women, he added.

Malaysia's Parliament was dissolved on Oct 10 to pave the way for the country's 15th General Election (GE).

The Election Commission will soon announce the dates for the nomination of candidates, the campaign period and polling day, which is expected to be in the first half of November.

Zahid said the decision to field new faces is a difficult one but something that must be done to meet people's aspirations, Bernama reported.

"I need to be fair and, as party president and Barisan chairman, it is also necessary for me to keep the old faces so that the partnership is stable and balanced," he said, adding that the full list of candidates has not been finalised.

BN is a four-party coalition led by Umno, with a total of 42 MPs. Zahid is Umno's president and BN chairman.

Umno, Malaysia's largest political party, has 191 divisions around the country, except in Sarawak. Umno does not have any branches in Sarawak and relies on allied parties.

Zahid said BN will contest in 191 of the 222 parliamentary seats and for the first time, parties grouped under the Friends of Barisan banner will get the opportunity to contest on a BN ticket, Bernama reported.

A minimum of 112 seats is needed for a simple majority in Parliament.

The Friends of Barisan are small parties with no MPs or state assemblymen. They are Parti Cinta Malaysia, All Malaysian Indian Progressive Front, Malaysian Indian Muslim Congress, Malaysian United Indian Party, Malaysian Makkal Sakti Party and Punjabi Party of Malaysia.