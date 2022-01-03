7 Malaysian states hit by floods; more rain on the way

Heavy rain pummelling Malaysia caused floods in seven states yesterday, with more people being evacuated to temporary shelters, even as the Meteorological Department issued a warning for more rain in most states until tomorrow .

Residents living in coastal areas, especially on the west coast of Peninsular Malaysia, were also advised to be on alert for a four-day high tide phenomenon expected from yesterday.

"Although the high tide phenomenon this time is on a smaller scale compared to November last year, the situation can get worse if there are strong winds, tidal waves and heavy rain happening simultaneously which can cause flash floods, overflow of seawater and coastal flooding," the Drainage and Irrigation Department said in a statement yesterday.

The areas that are expected to be hit by this phenomenon are Kuala Muda in Kedah; Bagan Datoh in Perak; Klang, Kuala Langat, Sabak Bernam and Kuala Selangor in Selangor; as well as Batu Pahat and Pontian in Johor.

Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang, Johor, Melaka, Negeri Sembilan and Sabah states were all hit by floods yesterday, with as many as 8,727 victims moved to 128 relief centres nationwide.

"Allah (God). My house was almost submerged," wrote Twitter user HermyR on Sunday, posting a video of himself standing knee-deep in water just outside his home in Melaka.

The government is expected to fork out RM1 billion (S$324 million) to repair damaged infrastructure, Works Ministry secretary-general Wan Uzir Sulaiman said.

"Our worry is the second wave of floods ... (which) can bring about further damage," he was quoted as saying by Bernama news agency yesterday.

A total of 125,490 people have been displaced nationwide due to torrential rain in the past two weeks, according to the National Disaster Management Agency. Of that figure, 117,700 have already returned home.

Yesterday, at least 13 routes in Negeri Sembilan were closed to all traffic, while four others were open only to heavy vehicles following landslides and floods.

Over the past two weeks since the deadly floods struck, 229 landslides have been recorded.

Fifty people are confirmed to have died, and two more are missing, said a police tweet which cited Inspector-General Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani.

Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob has said that the government was seeking long-term solutions to mitigate flooding, and pledged to provide more financial aid, including up to RM61,000 each for flood-hit families.