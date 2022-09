$648m went into Najib's private account in 2013, 1MDB trial told

KUALA LUMPUR - Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak received a total sum of RM2.08 billion (about S$648 million) in his private bank account through nine transactions in 2013, the country's High Court heard on Monday.

The branch manager of AmBank (Malaysia) at its Jalan Raja Chulan branch, Ms R. Uma Devi, testified that the funds that went into Najib's bank account were through transactions between March and April 2013. Najib's account at the Malaysian bank ends with the digits 694.

Based on the account statement, Ms Uma Devi said RM155 million was deposited three times in Najib's account on March 22, 2013.

Four days later, on March 26, a sum of RM188,001,963.02 was credited into the account.

The witness testified in Najib's trial that on March 28 that year, RM231,150,000 and RM138,824,962.98 more went into the same account in two transactions.

Ms Uma Devi was testifying at the second corruption trial of Najib linked to troubled state fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB).

She said there were three transactions on April 8, 9 and 10 with the amounts of RM152.5 million, RM304 million and RM602 million banked in, respectively.

Najib, 69, is currently serving 12 years' jail for corruption tied to SRC International Bhd, a former unit of 1MDB, after the apex Federal Court on Aug 23 upheld his conviction by the High Court and the Appeals Court.

Monday's trial is one of other graft trials the former premier is facing linked to 1MDB from which billions were siphoned.

In the ongoing trial, Najib is facing four charges of using his position to obtain bribes totalling RM2.28 billion from 1MDB funds and 21 charges of money-laundering involving the same amount. The High Court is currently hearing the testimony from Ms Devi, the 37th prosecution witness.

Najib started 1MDB when he became prime minister and finance minister in 2009. He was also chairman of 1MDB's board of advisers until the board was dissolved in 2016.

The government's lead prosecutor, Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram, in his opening statement of the trial told the court that the RM2.08 billion were from Tanore Finance, and the monies had in fact originated from 1MDB, TheEdge online news reported on Monday. Tanore Finance was controlled by Eric Tan Kim Loong, an alleged associate of fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho or Jho Low.

Mr Gopal Sri Ram said that RM2,034,350,000 were later transferred from Najib's account to Tanore Singapore between Aug 2 and Aug 23, 2013.

